Trailers
An Walk to the Mountains. Trailer
An Walk to the Mountains. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 30 October 2023
An Walk to the Mountains
– The film tells about Nursultan Nazarbayev who went into politics and made efforts to improve the existing at that time difficult situation in Kazakhstan’s metallurgy.
Expand
Share trailer
6.6
An Walk to the Mountains
