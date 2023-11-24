Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Dhruva Natchathiram
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Dhruva Natchathiram
7.2

Dhruva Natchathiram

, 2023
Dhruva Natchathiram Chapter 1: Yuddha Kaandam
India / Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Dhruva Natchathiram
7.2

Synopsis

John, a New York City-based undercover operative and his team, are entrusted with a secret mission to bring back their team leader, who has been missing mysteriously.

Cast

Chiyaan Vikram
John
Radhika Sarathkumar
Gautham Vasudev Menon
Parthiban Radhakrishnan
Ritu Varma
Simran
Vinayakan
Divyadarshini
Munna
Vamsi Krishna
Saleem Baig
Sathish Krishnan
Director Gautham Vasudev Menon
Writer Gautham Vasudev Menon, Deepak Venkateshan
Composer Harris Jayaraj
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 24 November 2023
Release date
27 May 2026 India UA
24 November 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $1,276
Production Escape Artists Motion Pictures, Kondaduvom Entertainment, Ondraga Entertainment
Also known as
Dhruva Natchathiram Chapter 1: Yuddha Kaandam, Dhruva Natchathiram, Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One - Yuddha Kaandam, DHRUVA NAKSHATHRAM, Dhuruva Natchathiram, Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter 1

Film rating

7.2
Rate 15 votes
Updated 30 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more