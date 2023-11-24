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7.2
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Dhruva Natchathiram
7.2
Dhruva Natchathiram
, 2023
Dhruva Natchathiram Chapter 1: Yuddha Kaandam
India / Action, Thriller / 18+
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7.2
Synopsis
John, a New York City-based undercover operative and his team, are entrusted with a secret mission to bring back their team leader, who has been missing mysteriously.
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Cast
Chiyaan Vikram
John
Radhika Sarathkumar
Gautham Vasudev Menon
Parthiban Radhakrishnan
Ritu Varma
Simran
Vinayakan
Divyadarshini
Munna
Vamsi Krishna
Saleem Baig
Sathish Krishnan
Director
Gautham Vasudev Menon
Writer
Gautham Vasudev Menon
,
Deepak Venkateshan
Composer
Harris Jayaraj
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 25 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
24 November 2023
Release date
27 May 2026
India
UA
24 November 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$1,276
Production
Escape Artists Motion Pictures, Kondaduvom Entertainment, Ondraga Entertainment
Also known as
Dhruva Natchathiram Chapter 1: Yuddha Kaandam, Dhruva Natchathiram, Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One - Yuddha Kaandam, DHRUVA NAKSHATHRAM, Dhuruva Natchathiram, Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter 1
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
15
votes
Updated 30 October 2023
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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