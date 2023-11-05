A WWII veteran escapes his care home in Northern Ireland and embarks on an arduous but inspirational journey to France to attend the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, finding the courage to face the ghosts of his past.
ProductionWee Buns, Ripple World Pictures, Ingenious Media
Also known as
The Last Rifleman, Последний стрелок, El último soldado, L'últim soldat, The Great Escaper, The Last Rifleman: Ritorno in Normandia, Ο τελευταίος στρατιώτης, Останній стрілець, 最後的步槍手, 最后一个枪手, 最后一名步枪兵, O Último Soldado