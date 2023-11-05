Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Last Rifleman
6.8
The Last Rifleman - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Last Rifleman
6.8

The Last Rifleman

, 2023
The Last Rifleman
Great Britain / Drama, Biography / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Last Rifleman
6.8
The Last Rifleman - Dubbed trailer
The Last Rifleman  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A WWII veteran escapes his care home in Northern Ireland and embarks on an arduous but inspirational journey to France to attend the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, finding the courage to face the ghosts of his past.

Cast

Clemence Poesy
Clemence Poesy
Juliette Bellamy
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan
Artie Crawford
Jurgen Prochnow
Jurgen Prochnow
Friedrich Mueller
Desmond Eastwood
Desmond Eastwood
Tony McCann
Geraldine McAlinden
John Amos
John Amos
Lincoln Jefferson Adams
Ian McElhinney
Ian McElhinney
Tom Malcolmson
Tara Lynne O'Neill
Tracy Milligan
Samuel Bottomley
Samuel Bottomley
Rory
Stella McCusker
Maggie Crawford
Claire Rafferty
Vicky Tedjury
Director Terry Loane
Writer Kevin Fitzpatrick
Composer Stephen Warbeck
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 5 November 2023
World premiere 5 November 2023
Release date
21 December 2023 Russia Парадиз
21 December 2023 Azerbaijan
14 December 2023 Bulgaria
23 March 2024 France 12
7 December 2023 Greece K
21 December 2023 Kazakhstan 18+
25 January 2024 Kyrgyzstan 16+
21 December 2023 Moldova
26 January 2024 Spain
18 January 2024 UAE TBC
14 December 2023 Uzbekistan
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,061
Production Wee Buns, Ripple World Pictures, Ingenious Media
Also known as
The Last Rifleman, Последний стрелок, El último soldado, L'últim soldat, The Great Escaper, The Last Rifleman: Ritorno in Normandia, Ο τελευταίος στρατιώτης, Останній стрілець, 最後的步槍手, 最后一个枪手, 最后一名步枪兵, O Último Soldado

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Last Rifleman - Dubbed trailer
The Last Rifleman Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Friedrich Mueller It's a shock to learn you've lost the war. It's a greater shock to discover you've been on the wrong side.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more