Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mini-mishki: Novyye Priklyucheniya
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Mini-mishki: Novyye Priklyucheniya

Mini-mishki: Novyye Priklyucheniya

Mini-mishki: Novyye Priklyucheniya 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Mini-mishki: Novyye Priklyucheniya - trailer
Mini-mishki: Novyye Priklyucheniya  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 43 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 16 November 2023
Release date
16 November 2023 Russia МВК
Worldwide Gross $67,779
Also known as
Mini-mishki: Novyye Priklyucheniya, Мини-мишки: Новые Приключения

Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 4 votes
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
Рэд Воробьёв 30 September 2025, 22:15
'Мини-Мишки' – это не просто детский мультсериал, это, к сожалению, пример безжалостной эксплуатации ностальгии. В попытке 'Студии Паровоз'… Read more…
Виктория Китаева 3 May 2025, 10:00
Мини мишки какой-то отстой честно. В мимишках не было друзей они встретили их уже позже так откуда в мини-мишках появились друзья и откуда там взялся… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Mini-mishki: Novyye Priklyucheniya - trailer
Mini-mishki: Novyye Priklyucheniya Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
My Pet Dragon
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more