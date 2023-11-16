Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Mini-mishki: Novyye Priklyucheniya
Mini-mishki: Novyye Priklyucheniya
Mini-mishki: Novyye Priklyucheniya
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Animation
Mini-mishki: Novyye Priklyucheniya
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
43 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
16 November 2023
Release date
16 November 2023
Russia
МВК
Worldwide Gross
$67,779
Also known as
Mini-mishki: Novyye Priklyucheniya, Мини-мишки: Новые Приключения
Cartoon rating
0.0
Rate
4
votes
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
Рэд Воробьёв
30 September 2025, 22:15
'Мини-Мишки' – это не просто детский мультсериал, это, к сожалению, пример безжалостной эксплуатации ностальгии. В попытке 'Студии Паровоз'…
Read more…
Виктория Китаева
3 May 2025, 10:00
Мини мишки какой-то отстой честно. В мимишках не было друзей они встретили их уже позже так откуда в мини-мишках появились друзья и откуда там взялся…
Read more…
Reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Mini-mishki: Novyye Priklyucheniya
Trailer
2
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree