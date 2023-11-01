In this film, Hozu tries different jobs. After promising his mother to follow any ad he chooses at random, he becomes a carer for an elderly woman. Hozu stays true to his word and fulfils all the whims of the old woman. Despite all the old woman's tricks, she fails to kick Hozu out of the house. Hozu copes with all the tasks. In the course of the film it becomes clear that the old woman is not a bad person, but is capricious only because her children do not live with her. Having learnt about it, Hozu and the old woman arrange a trick, thanks to which the children pay attention to their mother. The film is full of funny and interesting situations. The film has a lot of social messages. The advantage of the film is that there is no age limit.