ProductionOrisa Produzioni, Ministero per i Beni e le Attività Culturali (MiBAC)
Also known as
Rosso come il cielo, Red Like the Sky, Rojo como el cielo, Rouge comme le ciel, Punane nagu taevas, Rød som himlen, Rød som himmelen, Rot wie der Himmel, Vak-világ, Vermelho Como o Céu, Красный, как небо, ミルコのひかり, 聽見天堂, Gökyüzü kadar kırmızı
Film rating
7.6
Rate10 votes
7.6IMDb
Updated 27 August 2024
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.