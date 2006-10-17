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Poster of Red Like the Sky
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Red Like the Sky
7.6

Red Like the Sky

, 2006
Rosso come il cielo
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Red Like the Sky
7.6

Synopsis

A nearly sightless boy is sent to a school for blind children, where he secretly discovers the possibilities of the recorded sound.

Cast

Francesco Campobasso
Davide
Luca Capriotti
Mirco
Alessandro Fiori
Marco Cocci
Ettore
Paolo Sassanelli
Don Giulio
Simone Colombari
Padre Achille
Loris Arena
Blast Furnace employee
Marco Ballesteros
Blast Furnace employee
Alba Ballotta
Nun
Filippo Bianchi
Genoa student
Luca Bongianni
Child of Tuscany
Alessandro Buro
Child of Tuscany
Director Cristiano Bortone
Writer Paolo Sassanelli, Cristiano Bortone, Monica Zapelli
Composer Ezio Bosso
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 23 January 2007
World premiere 17 October 2006
Release date
3 June 2010 Denmark 7
6 October 2010 France
17 October 2006 Italy
2 November 2023 Kazakhstan 12+
17 December 2009 South Korea ALL
Worldwide Gross $731,464
Production Orisa Produzioni, Ministero per i Beni e le Attività Culturali (MiBAC)
Also known as
Rosso come il cielo, Red Like the Sky, Rojo como el cielo, Rouge comme le ciel, Punane nagu taevas, Rød som himlen, Rød som himmelen, Rot wie der Himmel, Vak-világ, Vermelho Como o Céu, Красный, как небо, ミルコのひかり, 聽見天堂, Gökyüzü kadar kırmızı

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 27 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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