Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Time of Her Sons
5.3
Time of Her Sons
, 1974
Vremya ee synovey
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
5.3
Synopsis
N/A
Expand
Cast
Vera Kuznetsova
Gulyayeva
Nikolai Gritsenko
Anton Trofimovich Gulyayev
Bronius Babkauskas
Pyotr Trofimovich Gulyayev
Yury Gorobets
Pavel Trofimovich Gulyayev
Aleksandr Lazarev
Ivan Trofimovich Gulyayev
Olha Lysenko
Yevgeniya Georgiyevna Svetlova
Tamara Muzhenko
Yekaterina Gulyayeva
Nadezhda Sementsova
Antonina Gulyayeva
Algimantas Masiulis
Anatoliy Romashin
Vladimir Ilyin
Viktor Pavlov
Director
Viktor Turov
Writer
Viktor Turov
Composer
Oleg Yanchenko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 20 minutes
Production year
1974
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Vremya ee synovey, Time of Her Sons, Время её сыновей
More
Film rating
5.3
Rate
12
votes
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree