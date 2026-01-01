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5.3
Kinoafisha Films Time of Her Sons
5.3

Time of Her Sons

, 1974
Vremya ee synovey
USSR / Drama / 18+
5.3

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Vera Kuznetsova
Gulyayeva
Nikolai Gritsenko
Nikolai Gritsenko
Anton Trofimovich Gulyayev
Bronius Babkauskas
Pyotr Trofimovich Gulyayev
Yury Gorobets
Yury Gorobets
Pavel Trofimovich Gulyayev
Aleksandr Lazarev
Aleksandr Lazarev
Ivan Trofimovich Gulyayev
Olha Lysenko
Yevgeniya Georgiyevna Svetlova
Tamara Muzhenko
Yekaterina Gulyayeva
Nadezhda Sementsova
Antonina Gulyayeva
Algimantas Masiulis
Anatoliy Romashin
Anatoliy Romashin
Vladimir Ilyin
Vladimir Ilyin
Viktor Pavlov
Viktor Pavlov
Director Viktor Turov
Writer Viktor Turov
Composer Oleg Yanchenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 1974
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Vremya ee synovey, Time of Her Sons, Время её сыновей

Film rating

5.3
Rate 12 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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