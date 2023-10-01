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Poster of Mission: School of Fun
5.0
Mission: School of Fun - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mission: School of Fun
5.0

Mission: School of Fun

, 2023
Die (un)langweiligste Schule der Welt
Germany / Comedy, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Mission: School of Fun
5.0
Mission: School of Fun - Dubbed trailer
Mission: School of Fun  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Oliver Korittke
Hausmeister Traufe
Serkan Kaya
Serkan Kaya
Rasputin Rumpus
Felicitas Woll
Frau Penne
Lucas Herzog
Maxe Zack
Erna Westphal
Frieda Geratwohl
Max Giermann
Direktor Schnittlich
German von Beug
Karl von Streichzapf
Nasya Bozna
Elinur Machmut
Leni Stjarna Kramer
Suse Nöllinger
Otto Emil Koch
Anton
Director Ekrem Ergün
Writer Sabrina J. Kirschner
Composer Peter Peter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 26 July 2024
World premiere 1 October 2023
Release date
4 July 2024 Russia Пионер
10 November 2023 Estonia
26 October 2023 Germany 0
3 November 2023 Latvia U
12 January 2024 Lithuania V
28 February 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $2,231,153
Production Storming Donkey Productions, TOBIS Film
Also known as
Die (un)langweiligste Schule der Welt, Die unlangweiligste Schule der Welt, Max de bêtises, Misija: linksmybių mokykla, Mission: School of Fun, Missioon: Lõbus kool, Negarlaicīgākā skola pasaulē, Szkoła z klasą, Самая нескучная школа

Film rating

5.0
Rate 11 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Mission: School of Fun - Dubbed trailer
Mission: School of Fun Dubbed trailer
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