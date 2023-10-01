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5.0
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Mission: School of Fun
5.0
Mission: School of Fun
, 2023
Die (un)langweiligste Schule der Welt
Germany / Comedy, Family / 18+
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Trailers
5.0
Mission: School of Fun
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
N/A
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Cast
Oliver Korittke
Hausmeister Traufe
Serkan Kaya
Rasputin Rumpus
Felicitas Woll
Frau Penne
Lucas Herzog
Maxe Zack
Erna Westphal
Frieda Geratwohl
Max Giermann
Direktor Schnittlich
German von Beug
Karl von Streichzapf
Nasya Bozna
Elinur Machmut
Leni Stjarna Kramer
Suse Nöllinger
Otto Emil Koch
Anton
Director
Ekrem Ergün
Writer
Sabrina J. Kirschner
Composer
Peter Peter
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
26 July 2024
World premiere
1 October 2023
Release date
4 July 2024
Russia
Пионер
10 November 2023
Estonia
26 October 2023
Germany
0
3 November 2023
Latvia
U
12 January 2024
Lithuania
V
28 February 2025
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$2,231,153
Production
Storming Donkey Productions, TOBIS Film
Also known as
Die (un)langweiligste Schule der Welt, Die unlangweiligste Schule der Welt, Max de bêtises, Misija: linksmybių mokykla, Mission: School of Fun, Missioon: Lõbus kool, Negarlaicīgākā skola pasaulē, Szkoła z klasą, Самая нескучная школа
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Film rating
5.0
Rate
11
votes
4.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 19 February 2026
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Mission: School of Fun
Dubbed trailer
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0
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