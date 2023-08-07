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Poster of Antarctica Calling
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Antarctica Calling
5.9

Antarctica Calling

, 2023
Continent Magnétique
France / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Antarctica Calling
5.9

Cast

Luc Jacquet
Self
Director Luc Jacquet
Writer Luc Jacquet
Composer Cyrille Aufort
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 7 August 2023
Release date
18 April 2024 Czechia
20 December 2023 France
15 February 2024 Germany
13 June 2024 Italy
26 October 2023 Montenegro
16 October 2023 Serbia
Worldwide Gross $533,532
Production Paprika Films, Aster Production, Arte France Cinéma
Also known as
Voyage au pôle sud, Antarctica Calling, Antarktyda wzywa, Rückkehr zum Land der Pinguine, Viaggio al Polo Sud

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 25 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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