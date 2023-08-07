5.9Continent Magnétique
Antarctica Calling, 2023
France / Documentary / 18+
Cast
Luc Jacquet
Self
Director Luc Jacquet
Writer Luc Jacquet
Composer Cyrille Aufort
Film details
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 7 August 2023
Release date
|18 April 2024
|Czechia
|20 December 2023
|France
|15 February 2024
|Germany
|13 June 2024
|Italy
|26 October 2023
|Montenegro
|16 October 2023
|Serbia
Worldwide Gross $533,532
Production Paprika Films, Aster Production, Arte France Cinéma
Also known as
Voyage au pôle sud, Antarctica Calling, Antarktyda wzywa, Rückkehr zum Land der Pinguine, Viaggio al Polo Sud
Updated 25 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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