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Poster of Irugapatru
8.7
Kinoafisha Films Irugapatru
8.7

Irugapatru

, 2023
Irugapatru
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Irugapatru
8.7

Synopsis

Follows three couples, navigating inevitable challenges, and seeking self-discovery to salvage their relationships

Cast

Saniya Iyappan
Vikram Prabhu
Abarnathi
Sri
Shraddha Srinath
Vidharth
Manobala
Praveen
Mano's Junior
Director Yuvaraj Dhayalan
Writer Yuvaraj Dhayalan
Composer Justin Prabhakaran
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 33 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 6 October 2023
Release date
25 October 2023 Great Britain 12A
6 October 2023 India U
12 October 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $14,028
Production Potential Studios, Dream Warrior Pictures
Also known as
Irugapatru, Irukapatru, Irukapattru, Irugapattru

Film rating

8.7
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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