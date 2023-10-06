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8.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Irugapatru
8.7
Irugapatru
, 2023
Irugapatru
India / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.7
Synopsis
Follows three couples, navigating inevitable challenges, and seeking self-discovery to salvage their relationships
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Cast
Saniya Iyappan
Vikram Prabhu
Abarnathi
Sri
Shraddha Srinath
Vidharth
Manobala
Praveen
Mano's Junior
Director
Yuvaraj Dhayalan
Writer
Yuvaraj Dhayalan
Composer
Justin Prabhakaran
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 33 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
6 October 2023
Release date
25 October 2023
Great Britain
12A
6 October 2023
India
U
12 October 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$14,028
Production
Potential Studios, Dream Warrior Pictures
Also known as
Irugapatru, Irukapatru, Irukapattru, Irugapattru
More
Film rating
8.7
Rate
10
votes
8.1
IMDb
Updated 19 December 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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