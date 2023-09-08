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Poster of Shoshana
6.6
Shoshana - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Shoshana
6.6

Shoshana

, 2023
Shoshana
Great Britain, Italy / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Shoshana
6.6
Shoshana - Trailer
Shoshana  Trailer

Synopsis

Follows two Brit police officers Thomas Wilkin and Geoffrey Morton in their hunt for charismatic poet and Zionist freedom fighter Avraham Stern, who was plotting to evict British authorities.

Cast

Irina Starshenbaum
Irina Starshenbaum
Shoshana Borochov
Harry Melling
Harry Melling
Geoffrey Morton
Douglas Booth
Douglas Booth
Tom Wilkin
Tim Wallers
Ofer Seker
Ezra
Gal Mizrav
Shlomo Ben Yosef
Ian Hart
Ian Hart
Robert Chambers
Aury Alby
Avraham Stern
Yoav Bavly
Eli (Histadrut Office Boy)
Liudmyla Vasylieva
Luba Borochov
Aliosha Massine
Efrain Ilin
Director Michael Winterbottom
Writer Michael Winterbottom, Laurence Coriat, Paul Viragh
Composer David Holmes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 31 July 2024
World premiere 8 September 2023
Release date
15 March 2024 Bulgaria
23 February 2024 Great Britain 15
23 February 2024 Ireland 15A
25 January 2024 Israel 16
27 June 2024 Italy 6+
24 February 2024 Serbia
31 July 2024 Spain 16
5 September 2025 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $244,244
Production Revolution Films, Bartlebyfilm
Also known as
שׁוֹשַׁנָּה בּוֹרוֹכוֹב, 肖莎娜

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Shoshana - Trailer
Shoshana Trailer
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