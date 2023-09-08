Film details
Country
Great Britain / Italy
Runtime
1 hour 59 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
31 July 2024
World premiere
8 September 2023
Release date
|15 March 2024
|Bulgaria
|
|
|23 February 2024
|Great Britain
|
|15
|23 February 2024
|Ireland
|
|15A
|25 January 2024
|Israel
|
|16
|27 June 2024
|Italy
|
|6+
|24 February 2024
|Serbia
|
|
|31 July 2024
|Spain
|
|16
|5 September 2025
|USA
|
|NR
Worldwide Gross
$244,244
Production
Revolution Films, Bartlebyfilm
Also known as
שׁוֹשַׁנָּה בּוֹרוֹכוֹב, 肖莎娜