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Poster of Zubeyda, Mothers and Sons
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Zubeyda, Mothers and Sons
5.8

Zubeyda, Mothers and Sons

, 2023
Зюбейдя, Матери и Сыновья
Turkey / Drama / 18+
Poster of Zubeyda, Mothers and Sons
5.8

Synopsis

The movie, which makes one think about "Are heroes born or raised?", reflects on the screen how Mrs. Zübeyde, about whom we do not know much, raised her 'Mustafa' while losing 4 of her 6 children and her husband in wars, epidemics, migrations and poverty.   The movie, which tells the story of Mrs. Zübeyde, who gave Turkey Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic, her conflicts with her 'Sarı Pasha', the struggle she fought for him, her perseverance and courage, is also a meaningful gift to the 100th anniversary of the Republic.  

Cast

Aslihan Güner
Zübeyde Hanim
Devrim Nas
Alican Yücesoy
Atatürk
M. Sitare Akbas
M. Sitare Akbas
Ayberk Aladar
Ece Baykal
Rukiye Bektas
Mesut Dalkilic
Kolagasi Kadri
Wilma Elles
Mihriban Er
Emre Kinay
Emre Kinay
Director Cenk Yaz
Writer Ilber Tekinsoy
Composer Abdurrahman Tarikci
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 12 October 2023
Release date
12 October 2023 Azerbaijan
13 October 2023 Turkey
Worldwide Gross $115,132
Production ICNN Yapim
Also known as
Zübeyde: Analar ve Ogullar, Zubeyde, Zübeyde, Zübeyde - Analar ve Oğullar, Zubeyde - The Matriarch Behind Atatürk, Zübeyde, Analar ve Ogullar, Zübeyde, Analar ve Oğullar, Zubeyde, mères et fils

Film rating

5.8
Rate 15 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 11 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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