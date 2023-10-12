The movie, which makes one think about "Are heroes born or raised?", reflects on the screen how Mrs. Zübeyde, about whom we do not know much, raised her 'Mustafa' while losing 4 of her 6 children and her husband in wars, epidemics, migrations and poverty. The movie, which tells the story of Mrs. Zübeyde, who gave Turkey Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic, her conflicts with her 'Sarı Pasha', the struggle she fought for him, her perseverance and courage, is also a meaningful gift to the 100th anniversary of the Republic.
|12 October 2023
|Azerbaijan
|13 October 2023
|Turkey