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M. Sitare Akbas
M. Sitare Akbas M. Sitare Akbas
Kinoafisha Persons M. Sitare Akbas

M. Sitare Akbas

M. Sitare Akbas

Date of Birth
6 October 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Kızıl Goncalar 8.3
Kızıl Goncalar (2023)
Sen Çal Kapimi 7.9
Sen Çal Kapimi (2020)
Zubeyda, Mothers and Sons 5.9
Zubeyda, Mothers and Sons (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kızıl Goncalar 8.3
Kızıl Goncalar
Drama 2023, Turkey
Zubeyda, Mothers and Sons 5.9
Zubeyda, Mothers and Sons Зюбейдя, Матери и Сыновья
Drama 2023, Turkey
Sen Çal Kapimi 7.9
Sen Çal Kapimi
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2020, Turkey
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