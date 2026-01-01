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About
Filmography
M. Sitare Akbas
M. Sitare Akbas
Kinoafisha
Persons
M. Sitare Akbas
M. Sitare Akbas
M. Sitare Akbas
Date of Birth
6 October 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.3
Kızıl Goncalar
(2023)
7.9
Sen Çal Kapimi
(2020)
5.9
Zubeyda, Mothers and Sons
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2023
2020
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actress
3
8.3
Kızıl Goncalar
Drama
2023, Turkey
5.9
Zubeyda, Mothers and Sons
Зюбейдя, Матери и Сыновья
Drama
2023, Turkey
7.9
Sen Çal Kapimi
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, Turkey
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