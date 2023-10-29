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Poster of Merry Christmas
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Merry Christmas
5.5

Merry Christmas

, 2023
Noël Joyeux
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Merry Christmas
5.5

Synopsis

Tomorrow is Christmas at Vincent and Beatrice Barand's house. Vincent is happy, it's his favorite day. Unfortunately, the whole family cancels at the last minute. Result: no children, no grandchildren... While Beatrice is looking forward to this intimate evening, he is overwhelmed and can't imagine a Christmas together. So he decides to go to a retirement home to invite a lonely resident to join them and share the Christmas spirit. Monique, 85 years old and obsessed with death, arrives... soon followed by Jeanne, a former prison guard with no filter. For all four of them, this December 24th promises to be as explosive as it is unexpected!

Cast

Emmanuelle Devos
Emmanuelle Devos
Béatrice Barand
Franck Dubosc
Franck Dubosc
Vincent Barand
Dominique Frot
Gisèle
Danièle Lebrun
Monique
Danielle Fichaud
Jeanne
Jean-François Cayrey
Mangin
Fabienne Galula
Directrice des Tilleuls
Axel Auriant-Blot
Baptiste
Amel Charif
Agathe
Amir El Kacem
Cyril
Director Clement Michel
Writer Clement Michel
Composer Marc Chouarain
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 29 October 2023
World premiere 29 October 2023
Release date
7 December 2023 Belgium
15 December 2023 Canada
6 December 2023 France
7 December 2023 Germany 6
21 December 2023 Montenegro
21 December 2023 Serbia
6 December 2023 Switzerland
Budget €8,430,000
Worldwide Gross $1,083,432
Production Gaumont, TF1 Films Production, Canal+
Also known as
Noël joyeux, Fast perfekte Weihnachten, Merry Christmas, Święta na opak, Tökéletlen karácsony, Рождество не по плану

Film rating

5.5
Rate 12 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 22 November 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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