Poster of Crazy Picnic
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Crazy Picnic

Велика прогулянка 18+
Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 23 February 2022
Release date
5 October 2023 Czechia 12+
28 September 2023 Germany 6
28 September 2023 Netherlands 9
5 October 2023 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $16,194
Production FILM.UA Group
Also known as
Big Picnic, Velyka prohulianka, Большая прогулка, Велика прогулянка
Director
Oleg Zborovsky
Cast
Andrey Isaenko
Olena Kravets
5.1
Rate 11 votes
4.9 IMDb
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
