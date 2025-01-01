Menu
Andrey Isaenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrey Isaenko
Andrey Isaenko
Date of Birth
22 July 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
7.5
Cyborgs: Heroes Never Die
(2017)
5.1
Crazy Picnic
(2022)
5.0
Bestseller po lyubvi
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
All
10
Films
3
TV Shows
7
Actor
10
5.1
Crazy Picnic
Велика прогулянка
Comedy
2022, Ukraine
Vse, chto zahochesh
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Pogovori z neyu
Romantic
2020, Ukraine
Ne zhіnocha pracya
Drama, Detective
2019, Ukraine
Kladovaya zhizni
Romantic
2018, Ukraine
7.5
Cyborgs: Heroes Never Die
Kiborgy. Heroyi ne vmyrayut
Action, Drama, War
2017, Ukraine
Watch trailer
Pismo nadezhdy
Romantic
2016, Ukraine
Tri dorogi
Drama
2016, Russia/Ukraine
Zamuzh posle vsekh
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
5
Bestseller po lyubvi
Romantic, Comedy
2016, Ukraine
