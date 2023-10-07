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Poster of Buying Back My Daughter
6.8
Buying Back My Daughter - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Buying Back My Daughter
6.8

Buying Back My Daughter

, 2023
Buying Back My Daughter
Canada, USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Buying Back My Daughter
6.8
Buying Back My Daughter - Trailer
Buying Back My Daughter  Trailer

Synopsis

When Dana and Curtis' 16-year-old daughter, Alicia, sneaks out of the house to attend a party, a bout with teenage rebellion quickly escalates into a widespread search party spearheaded by Dana and the police.

Cast

Meagan Good
Meagan Good
Dana Webb
Ariana Madix
Officer Karen
Aaron Douglas
Aaron Douglas
Ron
Brenna O'Brien
Lori
Roger Cross
Curtis
Faith Wright
Alicia
Bianca Lawrence
Cadence
B.J. Harrison
B.J. Harrison
Mama Grace
Theresa Wong
Nancy
Sierra Sidwell
Tamara
Director Troy Scott
Writer Barbara Marshall
Composer Sean William
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 7 October 2023
World premiere 7 October 2023
Production Front Street Pictures
Also known as
Buying Back My Daughter

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 11 June 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Buying Back My Daughter - Trailer
Buying Back My Daughter Trailer
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