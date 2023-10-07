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6.8
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Buying Back My Daughter
6.8
Buying Back My Daughter
, 2023
Buying Back My Daughter
Canada, USA / Drama / 18+
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6.8
Buying Back My Daughter
Trailer
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Synopsis
When Dana and Curtis' 16-year-old daughter, Alicia, sneaks out of the house to attend a party, a bout with teenage rebellion quickly escalates into a widespread search party spearheaded by Dana and the police.
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Cast
Meagan Good
Dana Webb
Ariana Madix
Officer Karen
Aaron Douglas
Ron
Brenna O'Brien
Lori
Roger Cross
Curtis
Faith Wright
Alicia
Bianca Lawrence
Cadence
B.J. Harrison
Mama Grace
Theresa Wong
Nancy
Sierra Sidwell
Tamara
Director
Troy Scott
Writer
Barbara Marshall
Composer
Sean William
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada / USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
7 October 2023
World premiere
7 October 2023
Production
Front Street Pictures
Also known as
Buying Back My Daughter
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Updated 11 June 2024
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