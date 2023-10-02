Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Buying Back My Daughter. Trailer
Buying Back My Daughter. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 2 October 2023
Buying Back My Daughter
– When Dana and Curtis' 16-year-old daughter, Alicia, sneaks out of the house to attend a party, a bout with teenage rebellion quickly escalates into a widespread search party spearheaded by Dana and the police.
Expand
Share trailer
6.9
Buying Back My Daughter
Drama, 2023, Canada / USA
01:08
Litvyak
teaser
02:02
Dracula: A Love Tale
trailer in russian
02:22
Miller's Girl
trailer
00:46
Pervyy na Olimpe
teaser-trailer
01:27
The Killgrin
trailer in russian
01:02
Bambi: The Reckoning
teaser
01:15
Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayuschiy strannyh
trailer
01:12
Klyovny ulove
trailer
01:23
Lermontov
teaser
01:01
Them, Behind the Door
trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree