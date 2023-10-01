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Poster of Adeline
6.7
Adeline - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Adeline
6.7

Adeline

, 2022
Adeline
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Adeline
6.7
Adeline - Trailer
Adeline  Trailer

Synopsis

When a mysterious doctor arrives in a small Midwestern town, her therapy horse, Adeline, quickly gains a reputation for ‘healing’ those with special needs. Not used to this alternative form of healing, some begin to question the authenticity of Adeline’s methods and tensions arise. But one day during an equine therapy session, a destructive tornado descends upon the barn. Adeline leaps into action and corrals her students, pushing them against the founding wall of the stable. Although Adeline saves the lives of 12 people, she takes the brunt of the storm’s destructive force and suffers a shattered leg. With the town’s people now convinced of Adeline’s amazing spirit, they band together to raise the funds necessary to fix her leg and save her life. Based on an inspirational true story, Adeline teaches all those she encounters the same powerful lesson: miracles happen when you let go of the reins.

Cast

John Schneider
Sheriff Dooley
Erin Bethea
Terry
David Chokachi
John
Orli Gottesman
Bethany
Shane Brady
Shane Brady
Dr. Sutton
Jake Satow
Jason
Abi Van Andel
Fran
Angel Rivera
Mean Boy 1
Jane Mowder
Michelle
Jane Mowder
Michelle
Patricia McBride
Dr. Anders
Megan Massie
Waiting Woman 1
Director Greg James
Writer Sam Lewis
Composer Erick Schroder
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 October 2023
World premiere 1 October 2023
Budget $500,000
Production Pandora Persephone Films
Also known as
Adeline, Zázračný kůň

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 17 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Adeline - Trailer
Adeline Trailer
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