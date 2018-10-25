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Poster of Botero
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Botero
7.3

Botero

, 2018
Botero
Canada / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Botero
7.3

Synopsis

This doc follows the life and career of legendary Colombian painter and sculptor, Fernando Botero. Hailed as one of the world's most prolific and popular artists, the 86-year-old Botero illustrates vision and mastery of the arts in this must-see film from documentary filmmaker Don Millar. A prolific force of artistry, Botero has been creating art throughout his life, earning him the name "The Maestro." With so little known of his private life, Millar's profile of the artist is a welcome behind-the-scenes peek inside Botero's world and body of work. The film takes us through Botero's process and around the world itself, visiting Colombia, China, Italy, the United States and other countries to trace the production and influence of Botero's work throughout his unrivalled career.

Cast

Fernando Botero
Self
Miriam Basilio
Self
Juan Carlos Botero
Self
Lina Botero
Self
Rosalind Krauss
Self
Sandro Manzo
Self
Dorothy Canning Miller
Self
David Nahmad
Self
Sophia Vari
Self
Cecilia Zambrano
Self
Director Don Millar
Writer Don Millar, Hart Snider
Composer David Bertok
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 25 October 2018
Release date
29 January 2020 France
18 May 2024 Georgia R
21 January 2020 Italy
24 September 2020 South Korea 전체관람가
Budget $1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $117,400
Production New Theory Pictures
Also known as
Botero, フェルナンド・ボテロ 豊満な人生, 圓滾滾藝術家-費爾南多·波特羅

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 22 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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