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Lisa Ambalavanar
Lisa Ambalavanar Lisa Ambalavanar
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Ambalavanar

Lisa Ambalavanar

Lisa Ambalavanar

Date of Birth
19 February 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Titans 7.5
Titans (2018)
The A List 5.3
The A List (2018)
Slotherhouse 4.8
Slotherhouse (2023)

Filmography

Ellis
Ellis
Drama, Crime 2024, Great Britain
Slotherhouse 4.8
Slotherhouse Slotherhouse
Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The A List 5.3
The A List
Drama, Mystery 2018, Great Britain
Titans 7.5
Titans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
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