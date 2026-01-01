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About
Filmography
Lisa Ambalavanar
Lisa Ambalavanar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Ambalavanar
Lisa Ambalavanar
Lisa Ambalavanar
Date of Birth
19 February 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.5
Titans
(2018)
5.3
The A List
(2018)
4.8
Slotherhouse
(2023)
Filmography
Ellis
Drama, Crime
2024, Great Britain
4.8
Slotherhouse
Slotherhouse
Comedy, Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
The A List
Drama, Mystery
2018, Great Britain
7.5
Titans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
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