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5.8
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Dark Paradise
5.8
Dark Paradise
, 2023
Dark Paradise
Estonia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.8
Synopsis
After 27-year-old Karmen's father dies, the security structures of her previous life start falling apart, as her relationship with her half-brother Viktor also deteriorates, and she faces the darkness and emptiness of the universe.
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Cast
Juhan Ulfsak
Renee
Rea Lest
Karmen
Reimo Sagor
Tolik
Jörgen Liik
Viktor
Steffi Pähn
Riina
Liisa Saaremäel
Anja
Maria Avdyushko
Doris
Ain Mäeots
Father
Kaie Mihkelson
Leida
Kristo Viiding
Sven
Director
Triin Ruumet
Writer
Andris Feldmanis
,
Livia Ulman
,
Triin Ruumet
Composer
Hendrik Kaljujärv
,
Hendrik Sal-Saller
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Estonia
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
19 September 2023
Release date
22 September 2023
Estonia
Production
Three Brothers
Also known as
Tume paradiis, Dark Paradise, 暗黑天堂
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
15
votes
5.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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