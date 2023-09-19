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Poster of Dark Paradise
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Dark Paradise
5.8

Dark Paradise

, 2023
Dark Paradise
Estonia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Dark Paradise
5.8

Synopsis

After 27-year-old Karmen's father dies, the security structures of her previous life start falling apart, as her relationship with her half-brother Viktor also deteriorates, and she faces the darkness and emptiness of the universe.

Cast

Juhan Ulfsak
Renee
Rea Lest
Rea Lest
Karmen
Reimo Sagor
Tolik
Jörgen Liik
Viktor
Steffi Pähn
Riina
Liisa Saaremäel
Anja
Maria Avdyushko
Doris
Ain Mäeots
Father
Kaie Mihkelson
Leida
Kristo Viiding
Sven
Director Triin Ruumet
Writer Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman, Triin Ruumet
Composer Hendrik Kaljujärv, Hendrik Sal-Saller
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 19 September 2023
Release date
22 September 2023 Estonia
Production Three Brothers
Also known as
Tume paradiis, Dark Paradise, 暗黑天堂

Film rating

5.8
Rate 15 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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