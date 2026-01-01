Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mario Alarcón Mario Alarcón
Kinoafisha Persons Mario Alarcón

Mario Alarcón

Mario Alarcón

Date of Birth
24 June 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

A Place in the World 7.7
A Place in the World (1992)
The Secret in Their Eyes 7.4
The Secret in Their Eyes (2009)
Hoy se arregla el mundo 5.9
Hoy se arregla el mundo (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
1978 5.2
1978 1978
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2024, Argentina / New Zealand
Hoy se arregla el mundo 5.9
Hoy se arregla el mundo Hoy se arregla el mundo
Comedy, Drama 2022, Argentina
Watch trailer
The Secret in Their Eyes 7.4
The Secret in Their Eyes El secreto de sus ojos
Crime, Drama, Thriller, Romantic, Mystery 2009, Spain / Argentina
Watch trailer
A Place in the World 7.7
A Place in the World Un lugar en el mundo
Drama 1992, Argentina / Spain / Uruguay
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more