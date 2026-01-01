Menu
Mario Alarcón
Mario Alarcón
Mario Alarcón
Mario Alarcón
Mario Alarcón
Date of Birth
24 June 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
7.7
A Place in the World
(1992)
7.4
The Secret in Their Eyes
(2009)
5.9
Hoy se arregla el mundo
(2022)
Filmography
5.2
1978
1978
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2024, Argentina / New Zealand
5.9
Hoy se arregla el mundo
Hoy se arregla el mundo
Comedy, Drama
2022, Argentina
Watch trailer
7.4
The Secret in Their Eyes
El secreto de sus ojos
Crime, Drama, Thriller, Romantic, Mystery
2009, Spain / Argentina
Watch trailer
7.7
A Place in the World
Un lugar en el mundo
Drama
1992, Argentina / Spain / Uruguay
