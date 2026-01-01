Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mila Jankowska
Mila Jankowska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mila Jankowska
Mila Jankowska
Mila Jankowska
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.9
Good Boy
(2025)
5.7
#BringBackAlice
(2023)
5.7
O psie, który jeździł koleją
(2023)
Filmography
5.6
Langer
Thriller
2025, Poland
5.7
Lampo the Travelling Dog 2
O psie, który jezdzil koleja 2
Adventure, Family
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
6.9
Good Boy
Good Boy
Crime, Drama, Horror, Detective
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
5.7
#BringBackAlice
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2023, Poland
5.7
O psie, który jeździł koleją
O psie, który jeździł koleją
Family
2023, Poland
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree