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MET Opera: La Rondine
7.0
MET Opera: La Rondine
, 2025
MET Opera: La Rondine
Musical / 18+
About
Showtimes
Posters
Filming locations
7.0
Cast
Angel Blue
Magda
Emily Pogorele
Lisette
Jonathan Tetelman
Ruggero
Bekhzod Davronov
Prunier
Julia Bullock
Self - Host
Amir Levy
Metropolitan Opera Ballet
Director
Gary Halvorson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Runtime
2 hours 47 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
20 April 2024
Release date
20 April 2024
Iceland
Allowed
20 April 2024
Latvia
U
20 April 2024
Romania
o.A.
Production
A Metropolitan Opera High-Definition Production
Also known as
Puccini: La Rondine
More
Film rating
7.0
Rate
15
votes
6.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 20 May 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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