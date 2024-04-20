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Poster of MET Opera: La Rondine
7.0
Kinoafisha Films MET Opera: La Rondine
7.0

MET Opera: La Rondine

, 2025
MET Opera: La Rondine
Musical / 18+
Poster of MET Opera: La Rondine
7.0

Cast

Angel Blue
Magda
Emily Pogorele
Lisette
Jonathan Tetelman
Ruggero
Bekhzod Davronov
Prunier
Julia Bullock
Self - Host
Amir Levy
Metropolitan Opera Ballet
Director Gary Halvorson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 2 hours 47 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 20 April 2024
Release date
20 April 2024 Iceland Allowed
20 April 2024 Latvia U
20 April 2024 Romania o.A.
Production A Metropolitan Opera High-Definition Production
Also known as
Puccini: La Rondine

Film rating

7.0
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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