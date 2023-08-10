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Poster of 3alzero
Kinoafisha Films 3alzero

3alzero

, 2023
3alzero
Egypt / Action / 18+
Poster of 3alzero

Synopsis

Hamza is a low-paid single parent that would do anything to support his only child whose mother has passed away. Our hero’s resolve is tested when he discovers that his son suffers from a terminal illness, and an extremely expensive surgery is his only chance at survival. As the lead singer in a mediocre Mahraganat band, will Hamza be able to secure the money and save his son? How far is he willing to go? A story of struggle, perseverance and love unfolds as he dwells through life's twists and turns. The story is representative of your average Egyptian, striving to make it through the pressures of everyday life. This film conveys the harsh trials of existence in Egypt but intertwines this with light comedic situations which are palatable for a mass audience.

Cast

Mohamed Ramadan
Nely Kareem
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Egypt
Production year 2023
World premiere 10 August 2023
Release date
10 August 2023 UAE TBC

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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