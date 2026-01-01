Menu
Awards and nominations of Strangers 2023

Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Casting
Nominee
