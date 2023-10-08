One night, screenwriter Adam, in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where he discovers that his long-dead parents are both living and look the same age as the day they died over 30 years ago.
All of Us Strangers, Sans jamais nous connaître, Todos somos extraños, Desconhecidos, Desconocidos, Dobrzy nieznajomi, Estranei, Kõik me võõrad, Mēs visi svešinieki, Mind idegenek vagyunk, Stranci, Strangers, Tất cả Chúng Ta là Người Lạ, Todos Nós Desconhecidos, Visi mes svetimi, Άγνωστοι μεταξύ μας, Всички сме непознати, Мы всем чужие, Сви ми странци, Усі ми незнайомці, 与幽灵同在的夏天, 异人们的夏天, 我们都是陌生人, 異人たち, 親愛的陌生人, 遭遇异人的夏天, 都是陌生人, Desconocidos (All of Us Strangers), 亲爱的陌生人, Мы все чужие, Ми для всіх чужі
Film rating
7.4
Rate12 votes
7.6IMDb
Updated 27 August 2024
Stills
Quotes
Harry[touching Adam's chest]Don't let this get tangled up again.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.