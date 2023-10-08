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Poster of Strangers
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Strangers
7.4

Strangers

, 2023
All of Us Strangers
Great Britain, USA / Drama, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Strangers
7.4

Synopsis

One night, screenwriter Adam, in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where he discovers that his long-dead parents are both living and look the same age as the day they died over 30 years ago.

Cast

Jamie Bell
Jamie Bell
Dad
Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal
Harry
Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott
Adam
Claire Foy
Claire Foy
Mum
Cameron Ashplant
Teen
Carter John Grout
Young Adam
Ami Tredrea
Waitress
Lincoln R. Beckett
Gay Bar Goer
Jack Cronin
Teen
Christian Di Sciullo
Shopper
Director Andrew Haigh
Writer Andrew Haigh, Taichi Yamada
Composer Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 21 February 2024
World premiere 8 October 2023
Release date
7 March 2024 Argentina
18 January 2024 Australia MA 15+
8 February 2024 Austria
9 February 2024 Azerbaijan
7 March 2024 Brazil 14
8 March 2024 Bulgaria
22 December 2023 Canada
15 February 2024 Croatia
9 February 2024 Estonia
8 March 2024 Finland Tulossa
14 February 2024 France TP
8 February 2024 Germany 12
26 January 2024 Great Britain 15
15 February 2024 Greece
9 February 2024 Iceland Unrated
26 January 2024 Ireland 16
22 February 2024 Israel
29 February 2024 Italy
19 April 2024 Japan R15+
8 March 2024 Kyrgyzstan
14 March 2024 Lithuania N16
29 February 2024 Mexico B-15
9 February 2024 Moldova
25 January 2024 Netherlands 14
9 February 2024 Poland
24 February 2024 Serbia
23 February 2024 Spain
23 February 2024 Sweden 11
14 February 2024 Switzerland
9 February 2024 Tajikistan
11 December 2023 USA
8 March 2024 Uzbekistan
29 February 2024 Venezuela
Worldwide Gross $20,226,058
Production Blueprint Pictures, Film4, Searchlight Pictures
Also known as
All of Us Strangers, Sans jamais nous connaître, Todos somos extraños, Desconhecidos, Desconocidos, Dobrzy nieznajomi, Estranei, Kõik me võõrad, Mēs visi svešinieki, Mind idegenek vagyunk, Stranci, Strangers, Tất cả Chúng Ta là Người Lạ, Todos Nós Desconhecidos, Visi mes svetimi, Άγνωστοι μεταξύ μας, Всички сме непознати, Мы всем чужие, Сви ми странци, Усі ми незнайомці, 与幽灵同在的夏天, 异人们的夏天, 我们都是陌生人, 異人たち, 親愛的陌生人, 遭遇异人的夏天, 都是陌生人, Desconocidos (All of Us Strangers), 亲爱的陌生人, Мы все чужие, Ми для всіх чужі

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 27 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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