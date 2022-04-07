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Poster of Mixtape
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Mixtape
7.3

Mixtape

, 2022
Mixtape
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Mixtape
7.3

Synopsis

Mixtapes have an out-sized role in the emergence of hip hop around the world. Before radio play, the internet, and social media, there were mixtapes. No matter where you lived, you could pop a cassette into a tape deck, and be transported to a party halfway around the world. DJs were taste makers, trendsetters and creators of the sound that became the biggest musical genre on the planet. A meteoric rise for an art form not yet 50 years old. The importance of mixtapes goes well beyond the tapes themselves. Mixtapes were a form of currency. A signifier that you were In-The-Know and had your ear to the streets. A skeleton key to the underground. The culture was too strong to be stopped, and the artists were too talented to be ignored - so they turned the sub-culture into the mainstream, and made hip hop what it is today.

Cast

Tommy Hilfiger
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal
Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson
2 Chainz
Self
Stretch Armstrong
Self
Tuma Basa
DJ Clue
Self
James Cruz
Self
DJ Jazzy Jeff
Self
DJ Khaled
Self
DJ Drama
Self
Director Omar Acosta
Writer Omar Acosta, Daniel Seliger
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 August 2023
World premiere 7 April 2022
Production Def Jam Recordings, MTV Entertainment Studios, Mercury Studios
Also known as
Mixtape

Film rating

7.3
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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