How I Became a Child is a hopeful and inspiring documentary that follows renowned Russian actor and artistic director of the Moscow Art Theatre, Konstantin Khabensky, as he shares the story behind his charitable foundation. Known for his celebrated work in film and theater, Khabensky reveals a more personal side, reflecting on what he calls his most demanding and meaningful role: helping children and young adults diagnosed with brain tumors. For over 15 years, he has led this mission with compassion and determination, proving through his own example that helping truly is simple.