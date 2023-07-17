Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of How I Became a Child
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films How I Became a Child

How I Became a Child

18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

How I Became a Child is a hopeful and inspiring documentary that follows renowned Russian actor and artistic director of the Moscow Art Theatre, Konstantin Khabensky, as he shares the story behind his charitable foundation. Known for his celebrated work in film and theater, Khabensky reveals a more personal side, reflecting on what he calls his most demanding and meaningful role: helping children and young adults diagnosed with brain tumors. For over 15 years, he has led this mission with compassion and determination, proving through his own example that helping truly is simple.

How I Became a Child - trailer
How I Became a Child  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 17 July 2023
World premiere 17 July 2023
Production Khabensky Fund
Also known as
Kak ya stal rebenkom, How I Became a Child, Как я стал ребенком
Director
Ludmila Snigireva
Cast
Aleksandr Tsypkin
Aleksandr Tsypkin
Konstantin Khabensky
Konstantin Khabensky
Sergey Burunov
Sergey Burunov
Anna Melikian
Anna Melikian
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
How I Became a Child - trailer
How I Became a Child Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more