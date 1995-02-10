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Nao
Nao Nao
Kinoafisha Persons Nao

Nao

Nao

Date of Birth
10 February 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Height
157 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

He Who Can't Marry 7.8
He Who Can't Marry (2006)
Mio-Tsukushi Ryouri-Chou 6.6
Mio-Tsukushi Ryouri-Chou (2020)
#Manhole 6.2
#Manhole (2023)

Filmography

Kokuhaku Confession 5.5
Kokuhaku Confession Kokuhaku Confession
Crime, Thriller 2024, Japan
#Manhole 6.2
#Manhole #Manhole
Drama, Thriller 2023, Japan
Watch trailer
Mio-Tsukushi Ryouri-Chou 6.6
Mio-Tsukushi Ryouri-Chou Mio-Tsukushi Ryouri-Chou
Drama 2020, Japan
Sumaho wo otoshita dake na no ni: Toraware no satsujinki 4.3
Sumaho wo otoshita dake na no ni: Toraware no satsujinki Sumaho wo otoshita dake na no ni: Toraware no satsujinki
Thriller 2020, Japan
He Who Can't Marry 7.8
He Who Can't Marry
Drama, Comedy, 2006, Japan
Show more
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