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Moscow, RU
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About
Filmography
Nao
Nao
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nao
Nao
Nao
Date of Birth
10 February 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Height
157 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.8
He Who Can't Marry
(2006)
6.6
Mio-Tsukushi Ryouri-Chou
(2020)
6.2
#Manhole
(2023)
Filmography
5.5
Kokuhaku Confession
Kokuhaku Confession
Crime, Thriller
2024, Japan
6.2
#Manhole
#Manhole
Drama, Thriller
2023, Japan
Watch trailer
6.6
Mio-Tsukushi Ryouri-Chou
Mio-Tsukushi Ryouri-Chou
Drama
2020, Japan
4.3
Sumaho wo otoshita dake na no ni: Toraware no satsujinki
Sumaho wo otoshita dake na no ni: Toraware no satsujinki
Thriller
2020, Japan
7.8
He Who Can't Marry
Drama, Comedy,
2006, Japan
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