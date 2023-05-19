Come Out Fighting, Hymth, Die Legende der Black Panthers, Gotowi do walki, Juntos em Combate, Juntos en combate, Võitluses, В тылу врага, ブラックパンサーズ 第761戦車大隊, 反擊, 黑豹救援軍, Kom ut fightandes, بیا بیرون مبارزه کن, Come Out Fighting - Die Legende der Black Panthers
Film rating
4.3
Rate10 votes
3.7IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Lieutenant Robert A. HayesA friend of mine once told me the best thing you can do in a war is to not fear. You just got to let the cards fall where they fall.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.