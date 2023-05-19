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Poster of Come Out Fighting
4.3
Kinoafisha Films Come Out Fighting
4.3

Come Out Fighting

, 2022
Come Out Fighting
USA / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Come Out Fighting
4.3

Synopsis

In WWII, a squad of U.S. African-American soldiers are sent on a rescue mission behind enemy lines to locate their lost commanding officer and a downed fighter pilot.

Cast

Dolph Lundgren
Dolph Lundgren
Major Chase Anderson
Tyrese Gibson
Tyrese Gibson
Sergeant Warran Crecy
Michael Jai White
Michael Jai White
Sergeant AJ 'Red' McCarron
Kellan Lutz
Kellan Lutz
Lieutenant Frank Ross
Vicellous Reon Shannon
Vicellous Reon Shannon
Sergeant Thomas
Hiram A. Murray
Lieutenant Robert A. Hayes
Rich Lowe
Pvt. Michael 'Salty' Buttons
Aaron Courteau
Captain Andrew Jackson
David Alvarado
Captain Hans Schultz
Eric m. Johnson
Corporal Ryan Barnes
Director Steven Luke
Writer Steven Luke, Aaron Courteau
Composer Dmitry Snizhko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 19 May 2023
World premiere 19 May 2023
Production VMI Worldwide, Redbox Entertainment, Deano Productions
Also known as
Come Out Fighting, Hymth, Die Legende der Black Panthers, Gotowi do walki, Juntos em Combate, Juntos en combate, Võitluses, В тылу врага, ブラックパンサーズ 第761戦車大隊, 反擊, 黑豹救援軍, Kom ut fightandes, بیا بیرون مبارزه کن, Come Out Fighting - Die Legende der Black Panthers

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
3.7 IMDb

Quotes

Lieutenant Robert A. Hayes A friend of mine once told me the best thing you can do in a war is to not fear. You just got to let the cards fall where they fall.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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