A friend of mine once told me the best thing you can do in a war is to not fear. You just got to let the cards fall where they fall.

Lieutenant Robert A. Hayes A friend of mine once told me the best thing you can do in a war is to not fear. You just got to let the cards fall where they fall.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.