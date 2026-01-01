Menu
Awards and nominations of Airport 1970

Academy Awards, USA 1971 Academy Awards, USA 1971
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971 Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971 BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
