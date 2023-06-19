Menu
The Robber Hotzenplotz - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers The Robber Hotzenplotz. Trailer

The Robber Hotzenplotz. Trailer

Publication date: 19 June 2023
The Robber Hotzenplotz – When the infamous Robber Hotzenplotz leaves his hideout in the forest to steal a beloved musical coffee grinder belonging to Kasperl’s grandmother, the town’s clumsy police sergeant proves to be of little help with arresting him. The young Kasperl and his friend Seppel decide that they will track down the thief themselves, but stopping him will not be easy – especially when Hotzenplotz involves the wicked magician Petrosilius who lives in a terrifying castle where he will imprison our heroes. Joined by a fairy-turned-toad, Kasperl and Seppel must escape the castle, catch the two vicious crooks, and bring the coffee grinder back to Kasperl’s beloved grandmother!
6.2 The Robber Hotzenplotz
The Robber Hotzenplotz Adventure, Comedy, Crime, 2022, Germany / Switzerland
