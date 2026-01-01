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Nicholas Ofczarek
Nicholas Ofczarek Nicholas Ofczarek
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Ofczarek

Nicholas Ofczarek

Nicholas Ofczarek

Date of Birth
30 May 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Der Pass 8.0
Der Pass (2019)
Die Ibiza-Affäre 7.6
Die Ibiza-Affäre (2021)
The Team 7.0
The Team (2015)

Filmography

The Robber Hotzenplotz 6.2
The Robber Hotzenplotz Der Räuber Hotzenplotz
Adventure, Comedy, Crime 2022, Germany / Switzerland
Watch trailer
Die Ibiza-Affäre 7.6
Die Ibiza-Affäre
Drama, 2021, Germany
Dark Woods
Dark Woods
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2020, Germany
Nightlife 5.7
Nightlife Nightlife
Romantic, Comedy 2020, Germany
Watch trailer
Cortex 5.9
Cortex Cortex
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2020, Germany
Watch trailer
Der Pass 8
Der Pass
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2019, Germany
The Team 7
The Team
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2015, Sweden
Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch! 6.8
Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch! Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch!
Musical, Drama, Biography 2008, Germany / Austria
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