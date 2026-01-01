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Filmography
Nicholas Ofczarek
Nicholas Ofczarek
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Ofczarek
Nicholas Ofczarek
Nicholas Ofczarek
Date of Birth
30 May 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Der Pass
(2019)
7.6
Die Ibiza-Affäre
(2021)
7.0
The Team
(2015)
Filmography
6.2
The Robber Hotzenplotz
Der Räuber Hotzenplotz
Adventure, Comedy, Crime
2022, Germany / Switzerland
Watch trailer
7.6
Die Ibiza-Affäre
Drama,
2021, Germany
Dark Woods
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2020, Germany
5.7
Nightlife
Nightlife
Romantic, Comedy
2020, Germany
Watch trailer
5.9
Cortex
Cortex
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2020, Germany
Watch trailer
8
Der Pass
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2019, Germany
7
The Team
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2015, Sweden
6.8
Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch!
Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch!
Musical, Drama, Biography
2008, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
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