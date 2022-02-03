In the late ‘90s, “Sex and the City” took television by storm with its honest and hilarious perspective on love, relationships… and sex, earning legions of devoted fans. Over 20 years later, this exclusive and immersive documentary offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the new chapter, “And Just Like That…”.
ProductionPretty Matches Productions, Zero Point Zero Production Inc.
Also known as
And Just Like That... The Documentary, And Just Like That... El documental, And Just Like That... O Documentário, És egyszer csak... A dokumentumfilm, И просто так... Документальный фильм, І просто так... Документальний фільм
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
6.5IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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