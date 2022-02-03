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Poster of And Just Like That... The Documentary
6.6
Kinoafisha Films And Just Like That... The Documentary
6.6

And Just Like That... The Documentary

, 2022
And Just Like That... The Documentary
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of And Just Like That... The Documentary
6.6

Synopsis

In the late ‘90s, “Sex and the City” took television by storm with its honest and hilarious perspective on love, relationships… and sex, earning legions of devoted fans. Over 20 years later, this exclusive and immersive documentary offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the new chapter, “And Just Like That…”.

Cast

Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis
Self
Michael Patrick King
Michael Patrick King
Self
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon
Self
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker
Self
Molly Rogers
Self
Director Fabien Constant
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 3 February 2022
World premiere 3 February 2022
Production Pretty Matches Productions, Zero Point Zero Production Inc.
Also known as
And Just Like That... The Documentary, And Just Like That... El documental, And Just Like That... O Documentário, És egyszer csak... A dokumentumfilm, И просто так... Документальный фильм, І просто так... Документальний фільм

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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