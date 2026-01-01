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Площадки
6.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Territory
6.7
Territory
, 1979
Territoriya
USSR / Adventure / 18+
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Similar
6.7
Synopsis
Discovery of gold by a group of tough people in the far Northeast of Russia.
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Cast
Donatas Banionis
Chinkov
Evgeniy Gerasimov
Apryatin
Vladimir Letenkov
Baklakov
Yuriy Sherstnyov
Mongolov
Aleksandr Tavakay
Starik Kyae
Leonti Polokhov
Kutsenko
Valentin Pechnikov
Kefir
Nikolay Volkov
Bog Ognya
Nikolay Zasukhin
Robykin
Zoya Choodu
Tamara
Director
Aleksandr Surin
Writer
Oleg Kuvayev
Composer
Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
1979
World premiere
1 January 1978
Release date
13 June 1980
Germany
1 December 1979
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Territoriya, Территория, Goldsucher in der Arktis, Territoorium, Terület
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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