Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Territory
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Territory
6.7

Territory

, 1979
Territoriya
USSR / Adventure / 18+
Poster of Territory
6.7

Synopsis

Discovery of gold by a group of tough people in the far Northeast of Russia.

Cast

Donatas Banionis
Donatas Banionis
Chinkov
Evgeniy Gerasimov
Evgeniy Gerasimov
Apryatin
Vladimir Letenkov
Baklakov
Yuriy Sherstnyov
Mongolov
Aleksandr Tavakay
Starik Kyae
Leonti Polokhov
Kutsenko
Valentin Pechnikov
Kefir
Nikolay Volkov
Bog Ognya
Nikolay Zasukhin
Nikolay Zasukhin
Robykin
Zoya Choodu
Tamara
Director Aleksandr Surin
Writer Oleg Kuvayev
Composer Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 1 January 1978
Release date
13 June 1980 Germany
1 December 1979 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Territoriya, Территория, Goldsucher in der Arktis, Territoorium, Terület

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more