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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
The Road
6.6
The Road
, 1955
Doroga
USSR / Action, Adventure / 18+
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6.6
Synopsis
A group of semitrailers is moving through a snow storm - and no one doesn't know that there is a spy between the drivers.
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Cast
Andrey Popov
Sergey Baytalin
Nikolai Gritsenko
Ivan Alekseyevich
Vitali Doronin
Fyodor Ivanovich
Tamara Loginova
Yekaterina Fyodorova
Lev Sverdlin
Beimbetov
Viktor Avdyushko
Vasya
Evgeniy Matveev
Grigoriy Polipchuk
Yevgeny Leonov
Pasha Yeskov
Grigorii V. Mikhailov
Nikita Rudakov
Vladimir Kenigson
Reginald Sniders
Director
Aleksandr Stolper
Writer
Sergei Yermolinsky
Composer
Nikolai Kryukov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
1955
World premiere
3 October 1955
Release date
3 October 1955
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Doroga, The Road, Az idegen utas, Zdradliwa przełęcz, Дорога, Драма в планината
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
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