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Poster of The Road
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Road
6.6

The Road

, 1955
Doroga
USSR / Action, Adventure / 18+
Poster of The Road
6.6

Synopsis

A group of semitrailers is moving through a snow storm - and no one doesn't know that there is a spy between the drivers.

Cast

Andrey Popov
Andrey Popov
Sergey Baytalin
Nikolai Gritsenko
Nikolai Gritsenko
Ivan Alekseyevich
Vitali Doronin
Fyodor Ivanovich
Tamara Loginova
Yekaterina Fyodorova
Lev Sverdlin
Beimbetov
Viktor Avdyushko
Vasya
Evgeniy Matveev
Evgeniy Matveev
Grigoriy Polipchuk
Yevgeny Leonov
Yevgeny Leonov
Pasha Yeskov
Grigorii V. Mikhailov
Nikita Rudakov
Vladimir Kenigson
Reginald Sniders
Director Aleksandr Stolper
Writer Sergei Yermolinsky
Composer Nikolai Kryukov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 3 October 1955
Release date
3 October 1955 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Doroga, The Road, Az idegen utas, Zdradliwa przełęcz, Дорога, Драма в планината

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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