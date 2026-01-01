Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Zone of Interest
The Zone of Interest Awards
Awards and nominations of The Zone of Interest 2023
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Sound
Winner
Best International Feature Film
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2023
Grand Prize of the Festival
Winner
Best Composer
Winner
Competition
Winner
CST Artist - Technician Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Nominee
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
