The Zone of Interest Awards

Awards and nominations of The Zone of Interest 2023

Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Sound
Winner
Best International Feature Film
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2023 Cannes Film Festival 2023
Grand Prize of the Festival
Winner
Best Composer
Winner
Competition
Winner
CST Artist - Technician Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
