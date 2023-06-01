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Poster of Medellin
4.8
Medellin - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Medellin
4.8

Medellin

, 2023
Medellin
France / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Medellin
4.8
Medellin - Trailer
Medellin  Trailer

Synopsis

To save his brother from the hands of narcos in Medellin, Reda gathers a team to raid the kidnappers in Colombia.

Cast

Ramzy Bedia
Ramzy Bedia
Reda
Raymond Cruz
Raymond Cruz
El Diablo
Anouar Toubali
Anouar Toubali
Chafik
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson
Robbie
Brahim Bouhlel
Brahim
Franck Gastambide
Franck Gastambide
Stan
Essined Aponte
Marissa
Ariel Sierra
Don Nacho
Bernardo Garcia
Vétérinaire
Jairo Ordoñez
Réceptionniste
Director Franck Gastambide
Writer Franck Gastambide, Charles Van Tieghem
Composer Paul-Marie Barbier, Julien Grunberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 June 2023
World premiere 1 June 2023
Production Kowloon Film
Also known as
Medellin, Medellín, Medellín: Chaoten gegen Kartell, Resgate em Medelín, Медельин, メデジン 麻薬カルテルをぶっ潰せ！, 麥德林毒梟, 梅德林, Un secuestro en Medellín

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 April 2025

Film Trailers

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Medellin - Trailer
Medellin Trailer
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