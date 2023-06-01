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4.8
Kinoafisha
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Medellin
4.8
Medellin
, 2023
Medellin
France / Comedy / 18+
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4.8
Medellin
Trailer
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Synopsis
To save his brother from the hands of narcos in Medellin, Reda gathers a team to raid the kidnappers in Colombia.
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Cast
Ramzy Bedia
Reda
Raymond Cruz
El Diablo
Anouar Toubali
Chafik
Mike Tyson
Robbie
Brahim Bouhlel
Brahim
Franck Gastambide
Stan
Essined Aponte
Marissa
Ariel Sierra
Don Nacho
Bernardo Garcia
Vétérinaire
Jairo Ordoñez
Réceptionniste
Director
Franck Gastambide
Writer
Franck Gastambide
,
Charles Van Tieghem
Composer
Paul-Marie Barbier
,
Julien Grunberg
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
1 June 2023
World premiere
1 June 2023
Production
Kowloon Film
Also known as
Medellin, Medellín, Medellín: Chaoten gegen Kartell, Resgate em Medelín, Медельин, メデジン 麻薬カルテルをぶっ潰せ！, 麥德林毒梟, 梅德林, Un secuestro en Medellín
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
5
IMDb
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Best Comedies
Updated 29 April 2025
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