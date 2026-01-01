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Площадки
7.4
Kinoafisha
Films
1918
7.4
1918
, 1958
Vosemnadtsatyy god
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
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Showtimes
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7.4
Synopsis
Swept up in political unrest during World War I, two sisters in St. Petersburg cope with turbulent romances as Russian history is made around them.
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Cast
Nina Veselovskaya
Dasha Bulavina
Vadim Medvedev
Ivan Telegin
Nikolai Gritsenko
Vadim Roshchin
Mayya Bulgakova
Agrippina Chebrets
Rufina Nifontova
Katya
Viktor Avdyushko
Ivan Gora
Sergey Yakovlev
Vasiliy Rublyov
Pavel Vinnikov
Tyotkin
Viktor Yakovlev
Melshin
Evgeniy Matveev
glavkom Sorokin
Director
Grigori Roshal
Writer
Aleksei Tolstoy
,
Boris Chirskov
Composer
Dmitri Kabalevsky
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
1958
World premiere
21 April 1958
Release date
21 April 1958
Russia
21 April 1958
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Vosemnadtsatyy god, 1918, A 18-as év, Das Jahr 18, Das Jahr Achtzehn, Kärsimysten tie, Rok 1918, The Calvary II, Восемнадцатый год, Хождение по мукам: Восемнадцатый год, 18 год
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
23
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
1107
In the Drama genre
514
In the History genre
43
In films of USSR
152
In films of 1958
9
Stills
Showtimes
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