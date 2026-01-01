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Poster of 1918
7.4
Kinoafisha Films 1918
7.4

1918

, 1958
Vosemnadtsatyy god
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of 1918
7.4

Synopsis

Swept up in political unrest during World War I, two sisters in St. Petersburg cope with turbulent romances as Russian history is made around them.

Cast

Nina Veselovskaya
Dasha Bulavina
Vadim Medvedev
Vadim Medvedev
Ivan Telegin
Nikolai Gritsenko
Nikolai Gritsenko
Vadim Roshchin
Mayya Bulgakova
Mayya Bulgakova
Agrippina Chebrets
Rufina Nifontova
Rufina Nifontova
Katya
Viktor Avdyushko
Ivan Gora
Sergey Yakovlev
Vasiliy Rublyov
Pavel Vinnikov
Tyotkin
Viktor Yakovlev
Melshin
Evgeniy Matveev
Evgeniy Matveev
glavkom Sorokin
Director Grigori Roshal
Writer Aleksei Tolstoy, Boris Chirskov
Composer Dmitri Kabalevsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 21 April 1958
Release date
21 April 1958 Russia
21 April 1958 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Vosemnadtsatyy god, 1918, A 18-as év, Das Jahr 18, Das Jahr Achtzehn, Kärsimysten tie, Rok 1918, The Calvary II, Восемнадцатый год, Хождение по мукам: Восемнадцатый год, 18 год

Film rating

7.4
Rate 23 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1107 In the Drama genre  514 In the History genre  43 In films of USSR  152 In films of 1958  9
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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