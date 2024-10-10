Menu
Рейтинги
6.9
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
Malyshariki. Den rozhdeniya
Malyshariki. Den rozhdeniya
Malyshariki. Den rozhdeniya
Animation
Family
Malyshariki. Den rozhdeniya
Country
Russia
Runtime
52 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
20 November 2024
World premiere
10 October 2024
Release date
10 October 2024
Russia
НМГ Кинопрокат
10 October 2024
Azerbaijan
0+
10 October 2024
Belarus
10 October 2024
Kazakhstan
5+
10 October 2024
Kyrgyzstan
10 October 2024
Uzbekistan
0+
Worldwide Gross
$326,462
Production
Peterburg Animation Studio
Also known as
Malyshariki. Den rozhdeniya, Малышарики. День рождения
Director
Oxana Bychkova
Ekaterina Savchuk
Cast
Elizaveta Boyarskaya
Konstantin Khabensky
Sergei Mardar
Marianna Mokshina
Similar films for Malyshariki. Den rozhdeniya
6.6
Smeshariki: DezhaVyu
(2017)
5.9
Smeshariki. Legenda o zolotom drakone
(2016)
5.6
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
(2015)
5.5
The Smurfs 2
(2013)
6.4
The Smurfs
(2011)
6.4
Hop
(2011)
6.1
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
(2011)
6.1
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
(2009)
6.2
Alvin and the Chipmunks
(2007)
5.7
Garfield
(2004)
Cartoon rating
6.9
14
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Malyshariki. Den rozhdeniya
Trailer
1
0
Stills
