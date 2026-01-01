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Oxana Bychkova
Oxana Bychkova Oxana Bychkova
Kinoafisha Persons Oxana Bychkova

Oxana Bychkova

Oxana Bychkova

Date of Birth
18 June 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actress

Popular Films

Piter FM 7.4
Piter FM (2006)
Malyshariki. Den rozhdeniya 6.8
Malyshariki. Den rozhdeniya (2024)
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi 6.6
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi (2016)

Filmography

Malyshariki. Den rozhdeniya 6.8
Malyshariki. Den rozhdeniya Malyshariki. Den rozhdeniya
Animation, Family 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Nina 4.8
Nina Nina
Drama 2023, Russia / Georgia
Watch trailer
Chego khochet Slava? 5.5
Chego khochet Slava? Chego khochet Slava?
Comedy 2020, Russia
Barsuk
Drama 2018, Russia
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi 6.6
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Another Year 5.8
Another Year Eshche odin god
Drama 2014, Russia
Watch trailer
Plus One 6.1
Plus One Plyus odin
Comedy, Romantic 2008, Russia
Watch trailer
Piter FM 7.4
Piter FM Piter FM
Comedy, Romantic 2006, Russia
Watch trailer
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