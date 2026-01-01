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Oxana Bychkova
Oxana Bychkova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oxana Bychkova
Oxana Bychkova
Oxana Bychkova
Date of Birth
18 June 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actress
Popular Films
7.4
Piter FM
(2006)
Tickets
6.8
Malyshariki. Den rozhdeniya
(2024)
6.6
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi
(2016)
Filmography
6.8
Malyshariki. Den rozhdeniya
Malyshariki. Den rozhdeniya
Animation, Family
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
4.8
Nina
Nina
Drama
2023, Russia / Georgia
Watch trailer
5.5
Chego khochet Slava?
Chego khochet Slava?
Comedy
2020, Russia
Barsuk
Drama
2018, Russia
6.6
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
5.8
Another Year
Eshche odin god
Drama
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
6.1
Plus One
Plyus odin
Comedy, Romantic
2008, Russia
Watch trailer
7.4
Piter FM
Piter FM
Comedy, Romantic
2006, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
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