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Poster of 1000 Hands of the Guru
7.8
Kinoafisha Films 1000 Hands of the Guru
7.8

1000 Hands of the Guru

, 2016
1000 Hands of the Guru
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of 1000 Hands of the Guru
7.8

Synopsis

Four monks, a royal scholar, and their American guru are fighting to save Bhutan's sacred arts while learning the art of letting go.

Cast

Steven Seagal
Steven Seagal
Self
His Holiness Je Khenpo Trulku Jigme Choeda
Self
Kinley Dorji
Self
Pek Dorji
Self
Solomon Entin
Self
Eddie Jose
Self
Lopen Baso Karpo
Self
Susana Lara
Self
Emily Pellichero
Self
Lopen Dawa Penjor
Self
Director Tobias Reeuwijk
Writer Tobias Reeuwijk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 8 November 2016
MPAA G
Production Reflex U.S.A.
Also known as
1000 Hands of the Guru, 上師的千手：拯救不丹的神聖唐卡藝術

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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