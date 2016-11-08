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7.8
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1000 Hands of the Guru
7.8
1000 Hands of the Guru
, 2016
1000 Hands of the Guru
USA / Documentary / 18+
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7.8
Synopsis
Four monks, a royal scholar, and their American guru are fighting to save Bhutan's sacred arts while learning the art of letting go.
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Cast
Steven Seagal
Self
His Holiness Je Khenpo Trulku Jigme Choeda
Self
Kinley Dorji
Self
Pek Dorji
Self
Solomon Entin
Self
Eddie Jose
Self
Lopen Baso Karpo
Self
Susana Lara
Self
Emily Pellichero
Self
Lopen Dawa Penjor
Self
Director
Tobias Reeuwijk
Writer
Tobias Reeuwijk
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
8 November 2016
MPAA
G
Production
Reflex U.S.A.
Also known as
1000 Hands of the Guru, 上師的千手：拯救不丹的神聖唐卡藝術
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Film rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Stills
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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