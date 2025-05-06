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Vitrinnyy ekzemplyar
Vitrinnyy ekzemplyar
, 2023
Vitrinnyy ekzemplyar
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Cast
Mark Eydelshteyn
Grigoriy Perelman v yunosti
Yuri Bykov
Snezhana Chernova
Darya Balabanova
Anton Rogachev
Maria Evseeva
Anna Bogomolnaya
Oleg Yagodin
Dmitriy Galdin
Grigoriy Perelman
Arseniy Nikitin
Arseniy Nikitin
Sergey Fedorov
Telman Suleymanov
Aziz
Director
Andrey Grigoryev
Writer
Mark Zaevskiy
,
Vladimir Naumov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2023
Also known as
Vitrinnyy ekzemplyar, Витринный экземпляр
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Best Russian Films
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes
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