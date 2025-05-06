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Kinoafisha Films Vitrinnyy ekzemplyar

Vitrinnyy ekzemplyar

, 2023
Vitrinnyy ekzemplyar
Russia / Drama / 18+

Cast

Mark Eydelshteyn
Mark Eydelshteyn
Grigoriy Perelman v yunosti
Yuri Bykov
Yuri Bykov
Snezhana Chernova
Darya Balabanova
Darya Balabanova
Anton Rogachev
Anton Rogachev
Maria Evseeva
Anna Bogomolnaya
Oleg Yagodin
Oleg Yagodin
Dmitriy Galdin
Grigoriy Perelman
Arseniy Nikitin
Arseniy Nikitin
Arseniy Nikitin
Sergey Fedorov
Telman Suleymanov
Aziz
Director Andrey Grigoryev
Writer Mark Zaevskiy, Vladimir Naumov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2023
Also known as
Vitrinnyy ekzemplyar, Витринный экземпляр

Film rating

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