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Poster of Shadow Island
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Shadow Island
5.6

Shadow Island

, 2023
Shadow Island
Sweden / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Shadow Island
5.6

Synopsis

David, an aspiring meteorologist, follows his late father's footsteps in the Swedish military. After stumbling upon what's left of his father's work, David sets off to a desert island in the Barents Sea - the one place which may hold the truth about his father's passing. Confronted by strange lights in the dark, eerie radio disturbances, and a hidden cave, David begins to question whether or not he's really alone on the island. Suddenly, a female voice calls out over the otherwise silent radio - a stranger trying to reach David. Little does he know, his search for truth is about to descend into a much larger conspiracy.

Cast

Magnus Roosmann
Magnus Roosmann
Gustav
Max Lapitskij
Oleg
Hanne Mathisen Haga
Sarah
Mikael Almqvist
Björn
Anderz Eide
Anderz Eide
Kjartan
Johan L. Heinstedt
David
Joel Wallón
Tolik
Eva Mutvei
Maria
Amanda Bornhall
Olivia
Teo Dellback
Ung Tolik
Director Johan Storm
Writer Johan Storm
Composer Andreas Gyllström
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 6 July 2023
World premiere 22 April 2023
Also known as
Shadow Island, A Ilha das Sombras, Wyspa cieni, Остров теней

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Updated 18 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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