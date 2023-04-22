David, an aspiring meteorologist, follows his late father's footsteps in the Swedish military. After stumbling upon what's left of his father's work, David sets off to a desert island in the Barents Sea - the one place which may hold the truth about his father's passing. Confronted by strange lights in the dark, eerie radio disturbances, and a hidden cave, David begins to question whether or not he's really alone on the island. Suddenly, a female voice calls out over the otherwise silent radio - a stranger trying to reach David. Little does he know, his search for truth is about to descend into a much larger conspiracy.