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Anasi suymegen kempir
Anasi suymegen kempir
, 2022
Uzbekistan / Comedy / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Cast
Zhigerbay Abdimov
Alima Saparova
Bahtiyar Zhumataev
Azamat Aytmuratov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Uzbekistan
Production year
2022
World premiere
25 February 2023
Release date
25 February 2023
Uzbekistan
Film rating
0.0
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