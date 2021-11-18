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Poster of I Am Mortal
3.3
Kinoafisha Films I Am Mortal
3.3

I Am Mortal

, 2021
I Am Mortal
USA / Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of I Am Mortal
3.3

Synopsis

Set 200 years in the future, a small band of rebels face off against the status quo where humans have achieved immortality through genetic engineering

Cast

Eloise Smyth
Eloise Smyth
Akae
Sean Gunn
Sean Gunn
The Pilot
Abraham Lewis
Logos
Lauren Lindsey Donzis
Amanda
John Harlan Kim
John Harlan Kim
Armaros
Nina Kiri
Nina Kiri
Medorin
Matthew Bellows
Masim
Jasmine Carmichael
Psuker
Jan Uddin
Arcade
Nash Grier
Gergot
Director Tony Aloupis
Writer Tony Aloupis
Composer Sam Ewing
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 1 February 2022
World premiere 18 November 2021
Production Origin Entertainment, Hacienda Film Co., Mirror Image Films
Also known as
I Am Mortal, 2235 - I Am Mortal, Ja, śmiertelnik, The Code, 2235 – I am Mortal

Film rating

3.3
Rate 10 votes
3.3 IMDb

Quotes

Logos [Opening lines, voiceover] Once upon a time, the world was a mess. There was a pandemic, and then another and then another. Life, as the human race knew it, was a disaster in every sense of the word. Then, one day, a scientist came along with a genetic discovery that changed everything. He shared his vision with the world. It was a solution so incredible and epic in scope that life on Earth would not only resume but it would be like living in a fairytale. A chance to live in a perfect world. An eternal dream. The problem was no-one really thought through the consequences. Soon my life changes forever. I'll be given the gift of being frozen in time, the gift of never dying. A gift that everyone on this train and in this city either has or will receive. The problem is I'm not so sure I see it as a gift.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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