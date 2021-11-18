Logos [Opening lines, voiceover] Once upon a time, the world was a mess. There was a pandemic, and then another and then another. Life, as the human race knew it, was a disaster in every sense of the word. Then, one day, a scientist came along with a genetic discovery that changed everything. He shared his vision with the world. It was a solution so incredible and epic in scope that life on Earth would not only resume but it would be like living in a fairytale. A chance to live in a perfect world. An eternal dream. The problem was no-one really thought through the consequences. Soon my life changes forever. I'll be given the gift of being frozen in time, the gift of never dying. A gift that everyone on this train and in this city either has or will receive. The problem is I'm not so sure I see it as a gift.