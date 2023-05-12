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Poster of Super Punjabi
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Super Punjabi
6.4

Super Punjabi

, 2023
Super Punjabi
Pakistan / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Super Punjabi
6.4

Synopsis

Angry accountant tries to rob his boss with his criminal friend he just met.

Cast

Saima Baloch
Sahiba
Nasir Chinyoti
Miskeen Butt
Sana Fakhar
Madam Zara
Mohsin Abbas Haider
Sakhi Jutt
Adnan Shah
Iftikhaar Thakur
Zaid Gill
Saleem Albela
Abid Pamberi
Nawaz Anjum
Maujo
Arham Khan
Child star
Goga Pasroori
Tufail Goli
Director Abu Aleeha
Writer Iftikhaar Thakur, Abu Aleeha
Composer Dr. Zeus
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Pakistan
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 12 May 2023
Release date
12 May 2023 Pakistan
12 May 2023 UAE 18TC
Budget 60,000,000 PKR
Worldwide Gross $8,107
Production Hippo Films
Also known as
Super Punjabi

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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