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6.4
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Super Punjabi
6.4
Super Punjabi
, 2023
Super Punjabi
Pakistan / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Synopsis
Angry accountant tries to rob his boss with his criminal friend he just met.
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Cast
Saima Baloch
Sahiba
Nasir Chinyoti
Miskeen Butt
Sana Fakhar
Madam Zara
Mohsin Abbas Haider
Sakhi Jutt
Adnan Shah
Iftikhaar Thakur
Zaid Gill
Saleem Albela
Abid Pamberi
Nawaz Anjum
Maujo
Arham Khan
Child star
Goga Pasroori
Tufail Goli
Director
Abu Aleeha
Writer
Iftikhaar Thakur
,
Abu Aleeha
Composer
Dr. Zeus
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Pakistan
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
12 May 2023
Release date
12 May 2023
Pakistan
12 May 2023
UAE
18TC
Budget
60,000,000 PKR
Worldwide Gross
$8,107
Production
Hippo Films
Also known as
Super Punjabi
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
15
votes
5.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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