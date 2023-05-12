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Poster of Chatrapathi
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Chatrapathi
6.6

Chatrapathi

, 2023
Chatrapathi
India / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of Chatrapathi
6.6

Synopsis

When Shivaji and his family and the entire community of his village are one day forced to leave Pakistan, he is separated from his beloved mother, who once adopted him, while fleeing to India. Having grown into a respectable and feared man a few years later, Shivaji now sets out in search of his next of kin. But he also stands up for the rights of his people who are forced into forced labor by an exploiter and devotes his whole life to this task, which is why he is henceforth referred to as 'Chatrapathi'.

Cast

Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda
Chatrapathi
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Sapna Patel
Karan Singh Chhabra
Ashok
Vedika Nawani
Amit Shivdas Nair
Sahil Vaid
Sahil Vaid
Atharva Vishwakarma
Childhood Ashok
Auroshikha Dey
Shubham Dongare
Shubham Dongare
Rajendra Gupta
Anup Aryan
Director V.V. Vinayak
Writer A. Mahadev, Vijayendra Prasad, Mayur Puri
Composer Tanishk Bagchi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 12 May 2023
Release date
12 May 2023 India UA
12 May 2023 UAE
Worldwide Gross $6,526
Production Pen Studios
Also known as
Chatrapathi, Chatrapati, Защитник, چاتراپاتی

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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